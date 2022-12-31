Updated: Russian attacks killed 5 civilians, injured 10 over the past 24 hours

Russian forces launched attacks against at least four Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts — over the past 24 hours.

Russian attacks killed four and injured seven in eastern Donetsk Oblast, according to the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko. Multiple settlements in the region, including the embattled city of Bakhmut, came under fire, Kyrylenko said.

According to Kyrylenko, at least 1,285 civilians have been killed and 2,802 wounded in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. These numbers don’t include casualties in occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Russian forces also shelled three communities in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast with mortars and artillery, killing one and injuring one, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Near the city of Kharkiv, an unidentified landmine killed a civilian, the governor said.

According to Serhii Kruk, who heads Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, about 30% of Ukrainian territory is mined due to Russia’s full-scale war, equal to twice the area of Austria.

The liberated parts of Kherson Oblast were shelled over 60 times on Dec. 30, the oblast governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said. Russian forces used multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and tanks to attack the oblast, he added. The attacks injured two people and damaged private houses and apartment buildings in the city.

Russian forces also shelled two communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery, according to the oblast governor, Valentyn Reznichenko. No casualties were reported, according to Reznichenko.

