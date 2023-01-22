Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 22, 2023

General Staff: Russia strikes critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 22, 2023 7:39 pm
Russian forces have launched a missile strike on critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Jan. 22 in its evening briefing.

The General Staff did not disclose the location of the Russian attack.

Earlier on Jan. 22, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh said that Russian forces struck the region 172 times over the past day, targeting 21 settlements.

Overnight, Russian forces used S-300 missile systems to launch an attack on the village of Lezhyne, east of the regional capital Zaporizhzhia, according to Starukh. 

The official added that an “infrastructure” site, ten buildings, power transmission lines and water and gas pipelines were damaged. 


