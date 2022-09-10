General Staff: Russia sends 1,300 Chechen soldiers to Kherson Oblast
September 10, 2022 7:36 am
The soldiers were sent to the region to support Russian troops in occupied parts of Kherson Oblast amid Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive in the south, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 10.
