Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 10, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russia sends 1,300 Chechen soldiers to Kherson Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 7:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The soldiers were sent to the region to support Russian troops in occupied parts of Kherson Oblast amid Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive in the south, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 10. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok