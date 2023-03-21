Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

General Staff: Russia launches 9 missiles, 21 airstrikes in the past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 21, 2023 7:22 am
Russian forces launched 9 missiles and 21 airstrikes in the past day, according to a morning update from Ukraine’s General Staff. 

One of the strikes targeted Sloviansk, Donetsk oblast. Another missile strike hit civilian infrastructure, damaging seven residential buildings and three cars, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk oblast. No civilian casualties among residents in the cities were reported.

Russian forces also carried out over 57 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. 

Ukrainian forces have repelled 120 enemy attacks over the past day.

Ukrainian Air Force targeted 12 temporary Russian bases, while rocket and artillery forces struck three temporary bases. 

The news comes amid Russia's ramped-up offensive as its forces make some advances in Bakhmut and increase the intensity of offensives around Avdiivka, Donetsk oblast.



The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

