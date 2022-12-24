General Staff: Russia has lost 99,230 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
December 20, 2022 10:24 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 20 that Russia had also lost 2,995 tanks, 5,974 armored fighting vehicles, 4,599 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,960 artillery systems, 410 multiple launch rocket systems, 212 air defense systems, 281 airplanes, 266 helicopters, 1,680 drones, and 16 boats.
