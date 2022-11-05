General Staff: Russia has lost 75,440 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
November 5, 2022 9:40 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 5 that Russia had also lost 2,758 tanks, 5,601 armored fighting vehicles, 4,184 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,776 artillery systems, 391 multiple launch rocket systems, 202 air defense systems, 277 airplanes, 260 helicopters, 1,462 drones, and 16 boats.
