externalGeneral Staff: Russia has lost 47,550 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

August 30, 2022 10:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Aug. 30 that Russia has also lost 1,954 tanks, 4,294 armored fighting vehicles, 3,217 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,079 artillery systems, 282 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, 151 air defense systems, 204 helicopters, 234 airplanes, 847 drones, and 15 boats.

