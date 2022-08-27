General Staff: Russia has lost 46,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
August 27, 2022 11:03 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 26 that Russia had also lost 1,939 tanks, 4,254 armored fighting vehicles, 3,165 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,045 artillery systems, 274 multiple launch rocket systems, 148 air defense systems, 202 helicopters, 234 airplanes, 836 drones, and 15 boats.
