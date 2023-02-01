General Staff: Russia has lost 128,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 1 that Russia had lost 128,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, with an estimated 920 lost over Jan. 31.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,209 tanks, 6,382 armored fighting vehicles, 5,061 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,207 artillery systems, 458 multiple launch rocket systems, 221 air defense systems, 293 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,951 drones, and 18 boats.