Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, January 31, 2023

General Staff: Russia has lost 127,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 31, 2023 9:11 am
Share

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 31 that Russia had lost 127,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,201 tanks, 6,378 armored fighting vehicles, 5,048 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,197 artillery systems, 454 multiple launch rocket systems, 221 air defense systems, 293 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,951 drones, and 18 boats.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK