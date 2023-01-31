General Staff: Russia has lost 127,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 31 that Russia had lost 127,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,201 tanks, 6,378 armored fighting vehicles, 5,048 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,197 artillery systems, 454 multiple launch rocket systems, 221 air defense systems, 293 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,951 drones, and 18 boats.