Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Mobilized convicts deserted Russian army in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 8, 2022 8:11 am
Around 20 mobilized former convicts deserted the Russian army in the Russian-occupied city of Yasinuvata in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its daily war update

According to the General Staff, the convicts escaped while being transported to combat positions. Three of the escapees were killed by Ukrainian forces during a search operation, the General Staff said.

