General Staff: Mobilized convicts deserted Russian army in Donetsk Oblast
December 8, 2022 8:11 am
Around 20 mobilized former convicts deserted the Russian army in the Russian-occupied city of Yasinuvata in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its daily war update.
According to the General Staff, the convicts escaped while being transported to combat positions. Three of the escapees were killed by Ukrainian forces during a search operation, the General Staff said.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.