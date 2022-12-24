General Staff: Air defense shoots down Russian aircraft

Air defense shot down the plane, the model of which was not specified near the settlement of Pidhorodne, Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff reported on Dec. 3.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces also hit two Russian control points, an ammunition warehouse and two areas where Russian forces were concentrated, as well as anti-aircraft weapons.

Russian forces are trying to contain the advance of the Armed Forces by reinforcing their defense line and positions with the help of engineering equipment. The Russian offensive continues in the direction of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, supported by aviation, the General Staff reported.