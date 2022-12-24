Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

G7 nations commit $32 billion in financial support for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 22, 2022 6:19 pm
Share

The Group of Seven (G7) of the world’s largest democracies has pledged to provide further budgetary and financial support for Ukraine in the coming year, according to a statement issued by the group’s finance ministers on Dec. 22.

The statement, published by the German government, revealed that the G7 has mobilized up to $32 billion for helping Ukraine in 2023 and will continue to make further progress.

This year, the G7 provided Ukraine with $32.7 billion in budget support, with $18 billion coming from the European Union.

“We also strongly encourage other donors to step up their support,” the finance ministers said.

The G7 emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s “unprovoked assault,” saying, “we have a moral imperative to help Ukraine resist.”

“We are prepared to do more as needed on budget and economic support for Ukraine,” the finance ministers added.

In mid-December, the G7 agreed to create a joint platform to coordinate both long and short-term support provided to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion. The countries also promised to provide Kyiv with more air defense systems amid Moscow’s large-scale missile attacks.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK