G7 establishes ‘coordination mechanism’ to help Ukraine restore energy, water infrastructure
November 4, 2022 8:05 pm
The G7 foreign ministers issued a statement on Nov. 4, establishing a “coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore, and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure.” The statement said “Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable,” noting that the use of chemical or nuclear weapons would be “met with severe consequences.” The statement also rejected Russia’s “false claims that Ukraine is preparing a radiological ‘dirty bomb,’” following an IAEA assessment of three nuclear sites in Ukraine.
