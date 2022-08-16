France to help demine Chernihiv Oblast
August 16, 2022 4:11 am
In a meeting with Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, the French Embassy in Ukraine reportedly discussed the provision of equipment and specialists, as well as the training of Ukrainian personnel, to demine Chernihiv Oblast. On July 5, France announced it will help reconstruct Chernihiv Oblast, with which it has “ancient ties.”