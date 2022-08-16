Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 16, 2022

externalFrance to help demine Chernihiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

August 16, 2022 4:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In a meeting with Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, the French Embassy in Ukraine reportedly discussed the provision of equipment and specialists, as well as the training of Ukrainian personnel, to demine Chernihiv Oblast. On July 5, France announced it will help reconstruct Chernihiv Oblast, with which it has “ancient ties.” 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok