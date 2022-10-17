Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalFrance prepares to send 6 to 12 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine.

October 1, 2022 7:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The delivery could be taken from an order to Denmark, French newspaper Le Monde reported. The governments of France, Ukraine, and Denmark are working on an agreement. France sent 18 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine out of 76, and Ukraine recently asked for 15 more.

