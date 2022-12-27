Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

4 Ukrainian soldiers killed on mission inside Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 27, 2022 7:31 am
Share

Four Ukrainian soldiers were killed while on a special reconnaissance mission near Russia's Bryansk Oblast, located on Ukraine's northern border. 

Russia's security services, or FSB, first reported the deaths, but fellow Ukrainian soldier Yevhen Karas later confirmed them on Telegram. 

The four soldiers were identified as Yuriy Horovets, 34, Maksym Mykhaylov, 32, Taras Karpyuk, 38, and Bohdan Lyahov, 19. 

Karas believes that based on the photos published by the FSB after their deaths, the soldiers were killed by landmines. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK