4 Ukrainian soldiers killed on mission inside Russia
December 27, 2022 7:31 am
Four Ukrainian soldiers were killed while on a special reconnaissance mission near Russia's Bryansk Oblast, located on Ukraine's northern border.
Russia's security services, or FSB, first reported the deaths, but fellow Ukrainian soldier Yevhen Karas later confirmed them on Telegram.
The four soldiers were identified as Yuriy Horovets, 34, Maksym Mykhaylov, 32, Taras Karpyuk, 38, and Bohdan Lyahov, 19.
Karas believes that based on the photos published by the FSB after their deaths, the soldiers were killed by landmines.
