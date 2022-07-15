Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 15, 2022

Former PrivatBank top officials charged with embezzling over $2,8 million

July 15, 2022 8:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) charged ex-Head of PrivatBank Oleksandr Dubilet, his first deputy Volodymyr Yatsenko, and department head Olena Bychikhina with embezzling over $2,8 million from Ukraine’s largest bank.

According to officials, the day before the bank was nationalized in 2016, PrivatBank’s senior staff paid over $7,5 million of the bank’s money to companies linked to the bank. The funds were transferred in several tranches to two different companies. The roughly $2,8 million addressed in the case went to one of those companies.

The three PrivatBank officials were already charged with embezzling back in 2021.

Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova, in February 2021, announced charges against Dubilet, Yatsenko and Bychikhina for alleged embezzlement and forgery.

Venediktova, on March 15, announced additional charges against three former PrivatBank executives, this time for embezzling $300 million.

In 2016, the bank was nationalized when it was found to have an over $5.5 billion hole in its ledger, allegedly moved out by its former owners and oligarchs Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov via fraudulent schemes.

PrivatBank sued Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov in Ukraine, the U.K. and the U.S.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok