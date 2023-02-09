Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, February 9, 2023

Foreign Ministry: 5 Ukrainians could be trapped under the rubble

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 9, 2023 3:38 pm
Five Ukrainian citizens could still be trapped under the rubble in Turkey after deadly earthquakes occurred this week, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Feb. 9.

The Foreign Ministry’s statement comes three days after two consecutive earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5 hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 17,000 people.

Ukraine said that it is working with the Turkish authorities to establish the whereabouts of its citizens. Nikolenko said in a Facebook post that the Ukrainian diplomats have not heard back from 22 Ukrainians as of Feb. 9.

“We are working on establishing their whereabouts, maintaining contact with relatives,” Nikolenko said. 

One citizen was hospitalized, according to the spokesman.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

