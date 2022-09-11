Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 11, 2022 4:01 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska spoke at the 17th-annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference and called on countries hosting displaced Ukrainians to ensure access to these subjects. "Children mainly go to local schools, where they learn local languages, but we don't want them to abandon the study of the Ukrainian language, literature, and history," said Olena Zelenska.

