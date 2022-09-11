First Lady: Displaced Ukrainian children should study Ukrainian history, literature, and language
September 11, 2022 4:01 am
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska spoke at the 17th-annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference and called on countries hosting displaced Ukrainians to ensure access to these subjects. "Children mainly go to local schools, where they learn local languages, but we don't want them to abandon the study of the Ukrainian language, literature, and history," said Olena Zelenska.
