externalFirst cargo ship heads to Ukraine since Feb. 24.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 5, 2022 1:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, Barbados-flagged cargo ship Fulmar S is heading to Chornomorsk where it will be loaded with grain. The cargo ship was inspected by the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), established under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul on 27 July 2022. It comprises senior representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN.

