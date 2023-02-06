Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, February 6, 2023

Financial Times: EU may host Zelensky at Brussels summit.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 6, 2023 4:19 pm
Share

The EU is preparing to host President Volodymyr Zelensky at a summit in Brussels on Feb. 9-10 but security concerns could obstruct it, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 6, citing its sources. 

“Frankly speaking, there are big risks if I go somewhere,” Zelensky told reporters on Feb. 3. 

The visit would be Zelensky’s second visit abroad since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion after his visit to Washington in December 2022.

The potential trip comes amid Ukranie's efforts to get more Western weapons to repel a potential large-scale Russian offensive.

An undisclosed adviser to the Ukrainian military earlier told the Financial Times that Russia could launch a major offensive within 10 days.

Ukraine’s intelligence warned on Feb. 2 that Russia was redeploying additional assault groups and military equipment ahead of “a massive offensive” to capture the Donbas by March. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK