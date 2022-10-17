Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Explosions reported at a Russian airbase in occupied Crimea

October 1, 2022 6:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Russian-appointed head of occupied Sevastopol, "an emergency situation occurred at the Belbek airfield." The Belbek military airfield is located just outside of occupied Sevastopol.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
