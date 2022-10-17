Explosions reported at a Russian airbase in occupied Crimea
October 1, 2022 6:29 pm
According to the Russian-appointed head of occupied Sevastopol, "an emergency situation occurred at the Belbek airfield." The Belbek military airfield is located just outside of occupied Sevastopol.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.