Thursday, November 17, 2022

European Parliament to vote on a resolution marking Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 17, 2022 11:08 pm
“After four hours of negotiations between the political groups of the EP (European Parliament), the agreement on the text was achieved,” Andrius Kubilius, European Parliament member, said on Nov. 15. 

The resolution will be up for a vote next week.

