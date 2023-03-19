Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, March 19, 2023

Epiphanius: Monks can remain at Kyiv Pechersk Lavra if they renounce Moscow

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 18, 2023 9:20 pm
Share

The head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine said that the monastery in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra will not close and those religious figures/monks who renounce Moscow's religious authority can continue to serve at the monastery.

In a March 18 statement, Metropolitan Epiphanius said that religious services will continue at the monastery, in Old Church Slavonic and modern Ukrainian.

Epiphanius called on Kyiv's religious figures to help throw off "Moscow's yoke," calling Moscow's religious authority in Ukraine "non-canonical" and pointed out that it's used to spin propaganda against Ukraine.

On March 10, the Ministry of Culture published a statement that monks of the Russian Orthodox Church's Ukrainian branch must leave the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Ukraine's most important Orthodox monastery, by March 29. The Russian-controlled head of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, an Orthodox monastery, said on March 13 that he and other monks of the monastery had no intention of vacating the premises of the Lavra.

The Russian-controlled church's lease on a part of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra- called the Upper Lavra- expired on Jan. 1, and the Ukrainian government decided not to extend the lease. Later the Ukrainian authorities said they would also terminate the Russian-affiliated church's indefinite lease on the remaining part, the Lower Lavra, starting from March 29, accusing it of violating the terms of the lease.

The Russian-controlled church argued that the termination of the lease was illegal.

Since January, the Ukrainian government has allowed the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is independent from Russia, to hold several church services in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK