Ukrenergo restores electricity to Odesa after unexpected power outages
February 27, 2023 10:22 pm
Ukraine's state-controlled power grid operator Ukrenergo restored electricity to Odesa on Feb. 27 following an unexpected outage, Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK reported.
As of 5:00 p.m., critical infrastructure had been fully restored, with ongoing efforts to gradually reinstate power to residential customers.
Nearly all of Odesa experienced a temporary power outage on the morning of Feb. 27, when a high-voltage line was unexpectedly disconnected, causing an emergency situation.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief