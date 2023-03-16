Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Ukrenergo restores electricity to Odesa after unexpected power outages

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 27, 2023 10:22 pm
Ukraine's state-controlled power grid operator Ukrenergo restored electricity to Odesa on Feb. 27 following an unexpected outage, Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK reported

As of 5:00 p.m., critical infrastructure had been fully restored, with ongoing efforts to gradually reinstate power to residential customers.

Nearly all of Odesa experienced a temporary power outage on the morning of Feb. 27, when a high-voltage line was unexpectedly disconnected, causing an emergency situation.

