Donbas resident who joined Russian military gets 15 years
December 30, 2022 5:56 pm
A Ukrainian man who fought for Russia was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason.
According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the man was a fighter for Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast. He willingly joined the Russian forces at the start of the full-scale invasion. He is said to have guarded checkpoints and participated in combat in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
He became a full-fledged contracted soldier of the Russian army in July and was captured by Ukrainian forces during a reconnaissance and sabotage mission.
