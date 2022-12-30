Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, December 30, 2022

Donbas resident who joined Russian military gets 15 years

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 30, 2022 5:56 pm
Share

A Ukrainian man who fought for Russia was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the man was a fighter for Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast. He willingly joined the Russian forces at the start of the full-scale invasion. He is said to have guarded checkpoints and participated in combat in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

He became a full-fledged contracted soldier of the Russian army in July and was captured by Ukrainian forces during a reconnaissance and sabotage mission.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK