Disgraced MP from Zelensky’s party loses mandate over bribery attempt

Oleksandr Trukhin, a lawmaker from the ruling Servant of the People party, lost his mandate after reaching a plea bargain on bribery charges, reported lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Feb. 23.

"I understand that I did something foolish, and it is wrong. I am ready to be punished for this," Trukhin said at a High Anti-Corruption Court hearing.

On Sept. 7, the anti-corruption prosecutor's office announced that Trukhin had been charged with attempting to bribe police officers with Hr 150,000 ($4,000).

This offer was reportedly made in August 2021 after Trukhin was involved in a car accident that injured six individuals, as seen in video footage from the scene of the accident.

A journalist investigation featuring leaked police body cameras footage later showed that Trukhin had offered a bribe to the traffic police in exchange to be allowed to leave the scene, but the officer rejected the offer. Trukhin has denied being the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident, saying he was a passenger.

According to information provided by the court, Trukhin and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reportedly signed an agreement on Feb. 17 that mandates the lawmaker to pay Hr 6 million ($163,000) in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.