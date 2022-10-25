Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDeputy PM urges Ukrainians to remain abroad until spring

October 25, 2022 7:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a televised address on Oct. 25, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk recommended that Ukrainians residing abroad remain outside of the country until spring due to the increased threat of Russian aggression over winter. “Russia has turned to terrorizing the civilian population,” she said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
