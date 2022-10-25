Deputy PM urges Ukrainians to remain abroad until spring
October 25, 2022 7:03 pm
In a televised address on Oct. 25, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk recommended that Ukrainians residing abroad remain outside of the country until spring due to the increased threat of Russian aggression over winter. “Russia has turned to terrorizing the civilian population,” she said.
