Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Defense Ministry: Russia looking to reach Donetsk Oblast border by end of year

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 27, 2022 3:00 am
Share

Russia has set the goal of reaching the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast by the end of the year, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said in a television interview. 

The Donbas region, made up of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, is the scene of the war's most intense fighting as Russia seeks to capture the entire region. 

Russia invaded and occupied the oblasts for the first time in 2014, including the regional capital of Donetsk Oblast. Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February, Russia has occupied nearly all of Luhansk Oblast but has only managed to take parts of Donetsk Oblast. 

Malyar also said that the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is Ukraine's "eastern fortress," where Russia has concentrated the most military equipment and weapons. 

"There was a slight advance (in Bakhmut), but the enemy was pushed out. As of today, the enemy is trying to surround the city, but they are also not succeeding," she said.


 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK