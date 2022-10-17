Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDeath toll of Russia's Oct. 10 missile attacks rises to 20.

October 11, 2022 8:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian missile strikes on Oct. 10 injured 108 people, State Emergency Service spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said. Over 200 sites were damaged, including 45 houses, 30 apartment buildings, and critical infrastructure. The strikes also damaged the power supply in 15 regions, Khorunzhyi said.

