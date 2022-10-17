Death toll of Russia's Oct. 10 missile attacks rises to 20.
October 11, 2022 8:58 pm
Russian missile strikes on Oct. 10 injured 108 people, State Emergency Service spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said. Over 200 sites were damaged, including 45 houses, 30 apartment buildings, and critical infrastructure. The strikes also damaged the power supply in 15 regions, Khorunzhyi said.
