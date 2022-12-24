Death toll of Russia's Nov. 23 missile strike on Vyshhorod rises to 7
November 28, 2022 12:35 am
Thirty-five people were injured, including six children, as a result of the attack, Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andrii Nebytov said.
A Nov. 23 Russian missile attack hit a residential area in Vyshhorod, Kyiv Oblast, destroying infrastructure and killing civilians.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.