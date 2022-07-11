Danilov: Western weapons are already changing the course of war.
July 11, 2022 3:13 pm
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, praised Ukrainian artillery accuracy on July 11, saying it was "leveling" the number of Russian troops. "And we haven't started yet," Danilov wrote on Twitter, referring to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement on July 7 that Russia didn't "start anything serious yet."