Court puts ex-deputy minister suspected of corruption under house arrest

On Jan. 24, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine put the now-dismissed Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Development Vasyl Lozynsky, who is suspected of receiving a $400,000 bribe, under house arrest.

Lozynsky is obliged to wear an electronic bracelet, show up at law enforcement facilities upon request, report a change of residence and/or work, not leave Kyiv without permission, not communicate with witnesses and other suspects, and hand in his foreign passports.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Lozynsky on Jan. 22.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detained the official on Jan. 21, as he was allegedly receiving $400,000 in cash.

According to the bureau, the money was a kickback for rigging a state procurement tender. Lozynsky and accomplices allegedly schemed to pocket part of the Hr 1.68 billion ($46 million) the state allocated to purchase generators and other equipment back in the summer.

The bureau said the officials agreed to give the contract to a bidder with inflated prices in return for a kickback. Lozynsky was allegedly detained when receiving the kickback.

If found guilty, Lozynsky faces up to 12 years in prison.

Earlier on Jan. 24, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine detained an unnamed suspect allegedly involved in the $400,000 bribe to Lozynsky.

According to the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet, the suspected official is Roman Kitner. According to the Chesno watchdog, Kitner is a Ukrainian politician and businessman.

