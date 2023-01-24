Court detains another suspect allegedly involved in $400,000 bribe to deputy minister

On Jan. 24, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine said it had detained an unnamed suspect allegedly involved in the $400,000 bribe to now-dismissed Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Development Vasyl Lozynsky.

The court set the bail at Hr 805,200 ($22,000).

According to the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet, the suspected official is Roman Kitner. According to the Chesno watchdog, Kitner is a Ukrainian politician and businessman.

The Cabinet of Ministers on Jan. 22 dismissed Lozynsky, who had been accused of receiving a $400,000 bribe.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detained Lozynsky on Jan. 21, as he was allegedly receiving $400,000 in cash.

According to the bureau, the money was a kickback for rigging a state procurement tender. Lozynsky and accomplices allegedly schemed to pocket part of the Hr 1.68 billion ($46 million) that the state allocated for the purchase of generators and other equipment back in the summer.

According to the bureau, the officials agreed to give the contract to a bidder with inflated prices in return for a kickback. Lozynsky was allegedly detained when receiving the kickback.

If found guilty, Lozynsky faces up to 12 years in prison.

