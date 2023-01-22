Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Cabinet dismisses deputy minister who allegedly received $400,000 bribe

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 22, 2023 4:05 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers on Jan. 22 dismissed Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Development Vasyl Lozynskiy, who has been detained and accused of receiving a $400,000 bribe.

“The government of Ukraine is guided by the principle of zero tolerance for corruption and continues to build anti-corruption infrastructure,” the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement. 

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detained Lozynskiy on Jan 21, allegedly as he was receiving $400,000 in cash.

According to the bureau, the money was a kickback for rigging a state procurement tender. Lozynskiy and accomplices allegedly scheemed to pocket part of the Hr 1.68 billion ($46 million) that the state allocated for the purchase of generators and other equipment back in summer. According to the bureau, they agreed to give the contract to a bidder with inflated prices in return for a kickback. Lozynskiy was allegedly detained when receiving the kickback.

The bureau said that 150 of its employees participated in the operation. It didn't yet name the accomplices.

If found guilty, Lozynskiy faces up to 12 years in prison.

