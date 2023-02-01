Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Court exempts MP from Zelensky's party from criminal responsibility for lying in asset declaration.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 1, 2023 10:31 pm
The High Anti-Corruption Court said on Feb. 1 that it had exempted a member of parliament from criminal responsibility for false information in his asset declaration due to his "repentance." 

The court said the criminal case had been closed. 

The court did not name the lawmaker but online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources, that this is Volodymyr Hevko, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party. 

In December the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office said that Hevko had failed to declare assets worth Hr 3.7 million ($100,000).

Anti-corruption watchdogs say Ukraine's asset declaration system has been effectively destroyed because officials are now allowed not to file asset declarations at all, using martial law as a pretext. This will make all future contests for government jobs meaningless, the watchdogs argue. 



