Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 19, 2022

externalCNN: US is aware of reports about abuse of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant staff

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 2:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said they are “aware of reports that Russian personnel have abused and coerced” staff at the nuclear plant, condemning “Russia’s reckless disregard for nuclear safety and security” on Aug. 18. He said the International Atomic Energy Agency must be allowed to enter the plant and ensure its safety and security.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok