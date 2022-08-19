CNN: US is aware of reports about abuse of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant staff
August 19, 2022 2:35 am
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said they are “aware of reports that Russian personnel have abused and coerced” staff at the nuclear plant, condemning “Russia’s reckless disregard for nuclear safety and security” on Aug. 18. He said the International Atomic Energy Agency must be allowed to enter the plant and ensure its safety and security.