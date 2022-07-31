CNN’s investigation has discovered that Russia has been smuggling gold out of Sudan to support dictator Vladimir Putin’s war effort in Ukraine. Roughly one ton of gold was found on a Russian cargo plane in February claiming to be exporting cookies. According to CNN, over the past year and a half, Russia operated at least 16 flights with smuggled gold from Sudan. Evidence collected by CNN suggests that Russia colluded with Sudan’s military leadership, promising the latter military backing in exchange for gold worth billions of dollars.