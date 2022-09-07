Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCNN: Pentagon working on 'detailed analysis' how to support Ukraine's military long term.

September 7, 2022 5:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. Defense Department is preparing a "detailed analysis and working out how to support the Ukrainian military in the medium and long term," including after Russia's war has ended, CNN reported on Sept. 7, citing three anonymous defense officials. According to CNN, Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, is leading the efforts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
