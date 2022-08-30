CNN: IAEA mission arrives in Kyiv
This item is part of our running news digest
August 30, 2022 12:47 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
A team of 14 experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency has arrived in Ukraine’s capital prior to visiting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in temporarily occupied Enerhodar. Russia has refused to demilitarize the area around the power plant, endangering the facility.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.