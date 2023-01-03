Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Chief commander: Ukraine has liberated 40% of territories occupied by Russia since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 3, 2023 11:17 am
Ukraine’s Armed Forces have liberated 40% of land Russia occupied after the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 and 28% of all Russsian-occupied territories of the country, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi wrote on Jan. 2. Zaluzhnyi's Telegram post summarized the achievements of 2022, “the year that went down in world history under the name of Ukraine and its Armed Forces.”

Ukraine continues to deter Russian attacks on a land area with a total length of 3,786 kilometers, including an active front line of 1,500 kilometers, according to the chief commander.

International instructors trained over 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2022, and such training is currently taking place in 17 European countries, Zaluzhnyi reported. More than 1,000 wounded servicemen were sent for treatment and rehabilitation abroad.

The head of the Ukrainian army wrote that more than 600,000 civilians were evacuated from the areas of hostilities last year, and over 2 million tons of humanitarian goods were brought there.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces also examined thousands of kilometers of territory for mines and shells and destroyed 41,800 dangerous objects, according to Zaluzhnyi.

“Every day, the Armed Forces fight not only for Ukraine but also for like-minded Europe, for preserving peace, security, and freedom in the whole world. And we will definitely win,” Zaluzhnyi said.

