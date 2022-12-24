Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Update: Casualties due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro rise to 13

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 8:51 pm
Share

The State Emergency Service reported that the number of people injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro on Nov. 26 has risen from 10 to 13 people. Among those injured is a child. Seven residential buildings were reportedly destroyed in the attack. Earlier, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that Russia hit a residential area in the regional capital, partially destroying seven residential houses and causing a fire.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK