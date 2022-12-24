Update: Casualties due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro rise to 13
November 26, 2022 8:51 pm
The State Emergency Service reported that the number of people injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro on Nov. 26 has risen from 10 to 13 people. Among those injured is a child. Seven residential buildings were reportedly destroyed in the attack. Earlier, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that Russia hit a residential area in the regional capital, partially destroying seven residential houses and causing a fire.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.