Monday, January 16, 2023

Canadian minister: NASAMS will be shipped to Ukraine as soon as possible.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 16, 2023 7:09 pm
Canada will deliver NASAMS missiles to Ukraine "as soon as possible," Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand told CBC on Jan. 15. 

The delivery "will occur as soon as possible, may involve multiple shipments and will be delivered as soon as possible.... We are not contemplating years at this point," Anand said. 

Canada has announced it would buy a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) worth $406 million for Ukraine.

