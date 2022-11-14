Canada to allocate $500 million to Ukraine, sanction 23 Russians

Canada will provide Ukraine with an additional $500 million in military aid, as well as impose sanctions against 23 Russians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Nov. 14.

The extra funding adds to the $3.4 billion Canadian assistance to Ukraine that was allocated to fund the military, help with surveillance, and buy communications equipment, fuel, and medical supplies, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Canada sanctioned Russian individuals "involved in gross and systematic human rights violations against Russian opposition leaders," including police officers, prosecutors, judges, and prison officials, the Canadian Prime Minister's office said.