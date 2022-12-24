Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Borrell: Russian attacks against Ukraine intensify EU support

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 1:07 am
Following Russia's latest mass missile strike on Ukraine on Dec. 16, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU and its partners are intensifying their efforts to provide the emergency support that Ukraine needs to restore and maintain power and heating this winter.

Borrell said in a statement that the European Union stands with the Ukrainian people “in firm solidarity” as long as needed and to the extent needed.

On Dec. 16, Russia launched 76 missiles against Ukraine, 60 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense. It was the 7th mass missile strike aimed at Ukraine's energy infrastructure since Oct. 10.

Borrell said the attacks aim to suffer and deprive Ukrainian people, hospitals, emergency services, and critical infrastructure.

“Today’s massive missile attacks by Russia across Ukraine, in addition to the ongoing daily shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure, are yet another example of the Kremlin’s indiscriminate terror,” Borrell said.

“These bombings constitute war crimes and are barbaric. All those responsible shall be held accountable,” he said. 

 

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

