Monday, November 14, 2022

Borrell: Despite Russia’s defeat in Kherson, it still has resources to destroy Ukraine’s infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 14, 2022 8:50 pm
The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Nov. 14 that the retreat from the southern city of Kherson was a significant defeat for the Russian army. However, Moscow still has enough resources to destroy Ukraine's critical infrastructure. 

"Moscow's ability to inflict damage is still significant," he said. "It's not using it to fight the military, it's using it to destroy critical infrastructure." 

Russia had carried out airstrikes and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in October, causing rolling blackouts nationwide.

Ukraine's Armed Forces entered the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
