Bloomberg: US ‘quietly’ provides Ukraine with most-accurate artillery shell
September 8, 2022 12:27 pm
The U.S. Defense Department sent Ukraine its “most-accurate artillery shell,” the GPS-guided Excalibur, reports Bloomberg, citing budget documents that confirm the previously unannounced addition. A satellite-guided weapon can reportedly hit within two meters of its target. The Excalibur was first used to kill al-Qaeda leader Abu Jurah in Iraq in 2007.
