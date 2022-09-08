Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, September 8, 2022

externalBloomberg: US ‘quietly’ provides Ukraine with most-accurate artillery shell

This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 12:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. Defense Department sent Ukraine its “most-accurate artillery shell,” the GPS-guided Excalibur, reports Bloomberg, citing budget documents that confirm the previously unannounced addition. A satellite-guided weapon can reportedly hit within two meters of its target. The Excalibur was first used to kill al-Qaeda leader Abu Jurah in Iraq in 2007.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok