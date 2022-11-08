Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Bloomberg: US asks banks to keep doing business with some Russian firms

November 8, 2022 5:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. Treasury and State Departments have quietly urged large banks, including JPMorgan and Citigroup, to keep doing business with some strategic Russian firms, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. 

According to Bloomberg, the effort signals the Biden administration is looking to strike a balance between hindering Russia's invasion of Ukraine and avoiding adverse impacts of sanctions designed to punish Russia for the war.

