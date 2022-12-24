Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Blinken: NATO may invest in Soviet-era weapon systems to help Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 30, 2022 8:02 pm
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Nov. 30 that the alliance was looking into helping Ukraine produce ammunition for the Soviet-era systems it already possesses.

“We’re looking at every option to make sure that, again, (the Ukrainians) get what they need and what can be most effective for them,” Blinken said.

According to the New York Times, NATO is reportedly discussing investing in old factories in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Bulgaria to restart the manufacturing of old Soviet 152-mm and 122-mm artillery rounds.

