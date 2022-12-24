Blinken: NATO may invest in Soviet-era weapon systems to help Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Nov. 30 that the alliance was looking into helping Ukraine produce ammunition for the Soviet-era systems it already possesses.

“We’re looking at every option to make sure that, again, (the Ukrainians) get what they need and what can be most effective for them,” Blinken said.

According to the New York Times, NATO is reportedly discussing investing in old factories in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Bulgaria to restart the manufacturing of old Soviet 152-mm and 122-mm artillery rounds.